Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) last week performance was 26.55%

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price increase of 28.74% at $4.48. During the day, the stock rose to $4.48 and sunk to $3.41 before settling in for the price of $3.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APYX posted a 52-week range of $1.31-$11.15.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 34.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -52.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $159.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.96.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 276 employees. It has generated 161,268 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -84,000. The stock had 2.26 Receivables turnover and 0.74 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.61, operating margin was -52.94 and Pretax Margin of -51.47.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Apyx Medical Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.40%, in contrast to 60.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 29, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 11,750 shares at the rate of 5.96, making the entire transaction reach 70,068 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,000.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -52.09 while generating a return on equity of -50.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -52.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.59.

In the same vein, APYX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.34 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 100.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 118.98% that was higher than 86.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.