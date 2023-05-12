Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) last week performance was 2.47%

As on May 11, 2023, Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) started slowly as it slid -0.12% to $172.31. During the day, the stock rose to $173.45 and sunk to $170.44 before settling in for the price of $172.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVY posted a 52-week range of $151.62-$204.37.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $80.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $174.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $180.68.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 36000 employees. It has generated 251,092 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 21,031. The stock had 6.42 Receivables turnover and 1.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.54, operating margin was +11.86 and Pretax Margin of +11.06.

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. Avery Dennison Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.69%, in contrast to 92.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02, this organization’s Director sold 930 shares at the rate of 172.99, making the entire transaction reach 160,876 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,962. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Director sold 5,800 for 182.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,055,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,315 in total.

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.66) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +8.38 while generating a return on equity of 38.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.30% and is forecasted to reach 10.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.74, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 45.48.

In the same vein, AVY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.31, a figure that is expected to reach 2.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Avery Dennison Corporation, AVY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.52 million was lower the volume of 0.53 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.37% While, its Average True Range was 3.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.47% that was higher than 24.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.