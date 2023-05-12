Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) last week performance was 4.50%

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2023, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.32% to $71.34. During the day, the stock rose to $72.30 and sunk to $70.66 before settling in for the price of $71.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPB posted a 52-week range of $38.93-$91.25.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -640.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.21.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 11000 employees. It has generated 284,764 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,018. The stock had 9.56 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.97, operating margin was -0.81 and Pretax Margin of -2.88.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 97.90% institutional ownership.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2.46 while generating a return on equity of -5.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -640.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 114.43.

In the same vein, SPB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., SPB]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.64 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.7 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.76% While, its Average True Range was 2.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.80% that was higher than 32.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

