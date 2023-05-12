Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) last week performance was -13.15%

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price decrease of -6.03% at $23.84. During the day, the stock rose to $25.64 and sunk to $23.51 before settling in for the price of $25.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRDN posted a 52-week range of $9.73-$39.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -15.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.62.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 86 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -7579.23 and Pretax Margin of -7329.23.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.91%, in contrast to 95.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 12, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 25.37, making the entire transaction reach 101,479 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 259,500. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,500 for 29.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 160,324. This particular insider is now the holder of 255,500 in total.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$1.02) by -$0.59. This company achieved a net margin of -7329.23 while generating a return on equity of -44.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.30% and is forecasted to reach -4.43 in the upcoming year.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 595.87.

In the same vein, VRDN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.03, a figure that is expected to reach -1.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.82 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.54% While, its Average True Range was 1.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.19% that was lower than 52.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.