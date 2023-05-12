Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) recent quarterly performance of 3.84% is not showing the real picture

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) open the trading on May 11, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.05% to $76.35. During the day, the stock rose to $77.94 and sunk to $76.08 before settling in for the price of $77.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCL posted a 52-week range of $31.09-$78.38.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $255.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $219.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.24.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 102500 employees. It has generated 86,249 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -21,034. The stock had 18.83 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.25, operating margin was -10.52 and Pretax Margin of -24.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Travel Services industry. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 73.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s Director sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 74.36, making the entire transaction reach 446,149 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,265. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s Director sold 13,600 for 58.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 791,421. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,064,632 in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.7) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of -24.39 while generating a return on equity of -54.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.50% and is forecasted to reach 6.64 in the upcoming year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.72.

In the same vein, RCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.46, a figure that is expected to reach 1.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

[Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., RCL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.91% While, its Average True Range was 2.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.19% that was higher than 42.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.