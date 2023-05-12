Search
admin
admin

RPC Inc. (RES) went down -2.56% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Top Picks

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.56% at $6.86. During the day, the stock rose to $6.95 and sunk to $6.795 before settling in for the price of $7.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RES posted a 52-week range of $5.70-$11.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $213.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.42.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2732 employees. It has generated 586,296 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 78,758. The stock had 4.13 Receivables turnover and 1.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.88, operating margin was +17.61 and Pretax Margin of +18.08.

RPC Inc. (RES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. RPC Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.10%, in contrast to 32.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s Director sold 53,751 shares at the rate of 10.45, making the entire transaction reach 561,757 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s Director sold 53,751 for 10.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 561,757. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

RPC Inc. (RES) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.37) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +13.43 while generating a return on equity of 28.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

RPC Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in the upcoming year.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RPC Inc. (RES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.39, and its Beta score is 1.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.43.

In the same vein, RES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.1 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of RPC Inc. (RES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.79% that was lower than 49.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Sabre Corporation (SABR) EPS growth this year is 52.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

-
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) open the trading on May 11, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.23% to $3.40. During the...
Read more

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.6968: Right on the Precipice

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2023, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) had a quiet start as...
Read more

Lilium N.V. (LILM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.4892: Right on the Precipice

Shaun Noe -
Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) established initial surge of 4.81% at $1.09, as the Stock market unbolted on May 11, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.