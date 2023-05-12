Sasol Limited (SSL) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $307.34K

As on May 11, 2023, Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) started slowly as it slid -4.50% to $11.88. During the day, the stock rose to $12.12 and sunk to $11.7971 before settling in for the price of $12.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSL posted a 52-week range of $12.00-$28.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 9.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 326.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $627.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $540.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.42.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 28279 workers. It has generated 9,631,086 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,360,671. The stock had 6.94 Receivables turnover and 0.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.94, operating margin was +25.19 and Pretax Margin of +19.01.

Sasol Limited (SSL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +14.13 while generating a return on equity of 23.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sasol Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 326.50%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sasol Limited (SSL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.59, and its Beta score is 2.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43.

In the same vein, SSL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.31.

Technical Analysis of Sasol Limited (SSL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sasol Limited, SSL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.32 million was better the volume of 0.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Sasol Limited (SSL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.67% that was higher than 38.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.