Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is predicted to post EPS of 0.10 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) open the trading on May 11, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.10% to $22.89. During the day, the stock rose to $23.70 and sunk to $22.48 before settling in for the price of $23.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHLS posted a 52-week range of $9.72-$32.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.97.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 835 employees. It has generated 391,545 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 152,828. The stock had 5.82 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.27, operating margin was +20.30 and Pretax Margin of +46.49.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Solar industry. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 94.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03, this organization’s President sold 1,415 shares at the rate of 22.79, making the entire transaction reach 32,248 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 64,629. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s President sold 3,575 for 19.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 70,535. This particular insider is now the holder of 66,044 in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.1) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +39.03 while generating a return on equity of 86.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in the upcoming year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 102.27.

In the same vein, SHLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

[Shoals Technologies Group Inc., SHLS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.72% While, its Average True Range was 1.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.96% that was higher than 66.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.