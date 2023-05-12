Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.19

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) flaunted slowness of -1.84% at $26.18, as the Stock market unbolted on May 11, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $26.66 and sunk to $25.94 before settling in for the price of $26.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIX posted a 52-week range of $16.83-$32.28.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.88.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1450 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 936,714 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 75,123. The stock had 18.46 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.86, operating margin was +27.92 and Pretax Margin of +14.76.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation industry. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 99.72% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 26.62, making the entire transaction reach 133,125 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 82,237. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 5,250 for 21.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 112,349. This particular insider is now the holder of 59,675 in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +8.02.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.07% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.77, and its Beta score is 2.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.12.

In the same vein, SIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, SIX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.67% While, its Average True Range was 1.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.71% that was higher than 52.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.