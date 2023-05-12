Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) average volume reaches $1.17M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) started the day on May 10, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.72% at $74.52. During the day, the stock rose to $77.90 and sunk to $73.06 before settling in for the price of $79.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCCO posted a 52-week range of $42.42-$82.05.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $773.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $75.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.91.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 15018 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 669,057 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 175,689. The stock had 6.88 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.39, operating margin was +44.15 and Pretax Margin of +42.28.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Copper Industry. Southern Copper Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08, this organization’s Director sold 500 shares at the rate of 78.50, making the entire transaction reach 39,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,014. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s Director sold 500 for 78.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,485. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,514 in total.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +26.26 while generating a return on equity of 32.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.30% and is forecasted to reach 5.00 in the upcoming year.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.60, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.41.

In the same vein, SCCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.17 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.50% While, its Average True Range was 2.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.35% that was higher than 35.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.