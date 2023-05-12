SurgePays Inc. (SURG) Moves -4.13% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) open the trading on May 11, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.13% to $4.41. During the day, the stock rose to $4.65 and sunk to $4.41 before settling in for the price of $4.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SURG posted a 52-week range of $3.31-$7.61.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 55.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.42.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 20 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.31, operating margin was +0.52 and Pretax Margin of -0.46.

SurgePays Inc. (SURG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. SurgePays Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.60%, in contrast to 8.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 31, this organization’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 4.30, making the entire transaction reach 21,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,452,694. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 7,000 for 4.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,360. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,449,694 in total.

SurgePays Inc. (SURG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.11) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of -0.56 while generating a return on equity of -15.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

SurgePays Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in the upcoming year.

SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SurgePays Inc. (SURG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 78.72.

In the same vein, SURG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SurgePays Inc. (SURG)

[SurgePays Inc., SURG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of SurgePays Inc. (SURG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.06% that was lower than 53.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.