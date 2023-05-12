Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) average volume reaches $268.05K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on May 11, 2023, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.98% to $22.24. During the day, the stock rose to $22.47 and sunk to $20.98 before settling in for the price of $20.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TCMD posted a 52-week range of $6.28-$21.92.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $509.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.71.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 982 employees. It has generated 251,309 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -18,193. The stock had 3.71 Receivables turnover and 0.99 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.78, operating margin was -0.85 and Pretax Margin of -6.27.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 85.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08, this organization’s Sr. VP Mktg & Clinical Affairs sold 786 shares at the rate of 18.65, making the entire transaction reach 14,659 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,562. Preceding that transaction, on May 08, Company’s Senior VP, Sales sold 550 for 18.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 29,498 in total.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -7.24 while generating a return on equity of -14.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -34.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 149.79.

In the same vein, TCMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tactile Systems Technology Inc., TCMD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.51 million was better the volume of 0.23 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.42% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.21% that was higher than 52.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.