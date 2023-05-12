The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) went down -0.12% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.12% at $25.36. During the day, the stock rose to $25.40 and sunk to $24.49 before settling in for the price of $25.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZEK posted a 52-week range of $15.12-$30.26.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 16.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $150.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.26.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2182 employees. It has generated 621,258 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,475. The stock had 16.19 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.30, operating margin was +10.50 and Pretax Margin of +7.67.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The AZEK Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 108.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09, this organization’s CEO and President sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 25.34, making the entire transaction reach 1,013,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,244,300. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20, Company’s CEO and President sold 7,000 for 21.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 153,650. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,000 in total.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 5.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.92.

In the same vein, AZEK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.1 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.73 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.50% that was lower than 39.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.