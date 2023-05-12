Search
The key reasons why AEye Inc. (LIDR) is -96.71% away from 52-week high?

Company News

As on May 11, 2023, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.51% to $0.21. During the day, the stock rose to $0.216 and sunk to $0.185 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LIDR posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$6.33.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -60.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $159.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $144.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3124, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9041.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 160 employees. It has generated 22,794 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -616,962. The stock had 1.51 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -139.43, operating margin was -2709.30 and Pretax Margin of -2705.13.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. AEye Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.60%, in contrast to 41.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 0.79, making the entire transaction reach 794 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,514. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s Director bought 4,000 for 0.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,035. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,514 in total.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2706.72 while generating a return on equity of -75.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

AEye Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -60.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in the upcoming year.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AEye Inc. (LIDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.92.

In the same vein, LIDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.63, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AEye Inc. (LIDR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AEye Inc., LIDR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.07 million was better the volume of 1.06 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.0310.

Raw Stochastic average of AEye Inc. (LIDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.61% that was lower than 122.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

