The key reasons why Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) is 3.95% away from 52-week high?

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price increase of 32.18% at $26.33. During the day, the stock rose to $26.49 and sunk to $22.01 before settling in for the price of $19.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DMRC posted a 52-week range of $12.45-$25.33.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $502.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.65.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 277 employees. It has generated 109,014 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -215,877. The stock had 4.38 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.32, operating margin was -200.18 and Pretax Margin of -197.71.

Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Digimarc Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 59.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07, this organization’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 20.07, making the entire transaction reach 60,218 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,759.

Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.47) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -198.03 while generating a return on equity of -78.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digimarc Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digimarc Corporation (DMRC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.64.

In the same vein, DMRC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digimarc Corporation (DMRC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.23 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 80889.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 117.01% that was higher than 67.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.