Search
admin
admin

The key reasons why E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is -99.70% away from 52-week high?

Top Picks

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.99% at $0.26. During the day, the stock rose to $0.269 and sunk to $0.2505 before settling in for the price of $0.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EJH posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$86.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -166.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8584, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.0456.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 526 employees. It has generated 121,200 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -10,324. The stock had 74.80 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.36, operating margin was -1.34 and Pretax Margin of -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Personal Services Industry. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.49%, in contrast to 1.20% institutional ownership.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -166.00%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10.

In the same vein, EJH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -27.76.

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.18 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.0562.

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 94.15% that was lower than 213.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Open at price of $9.02: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

-
TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) open the trading on May 11, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.01% to $8.72. During...
Read more

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Moves -14.52% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2023, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) had a quiet start as it plunged -14.52%...
Read more

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 6.15 million

Shaun Noe -
Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) established initial surge of 8.13% at $0.19, as the Stock market unbolted on May 11, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.