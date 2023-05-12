The key reasons why Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is -30.75% away from 52-week high?

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) flaunted slowness of -1.52% at $2.59, as the Stock market unbolted on May 11, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $2.64 and sunk to $2.55 before settling in for the price of $2.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNDM posted a 52-week range of $2.06-$3.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 120.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $253.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $250.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $661.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.65.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 564 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.51, operating margin was -300.24 and Pretax Margin of -522.61.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Nano Dimension Ltd. industry. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.88%, in contrast to 23.90% institutional ownership.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -521.22 while generating a return on equity of -18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.70%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 28.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.16.

In the same vein, NNDM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88.

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Nano Dimension Ltd., NNDM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.26 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.96% that was lower than 52.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.