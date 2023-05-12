The key reasons why Proterra Inc. (PTRA) is -81.70% away from 52-week high?

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) open the trading on May 11, 2023, remained unchanged at $1.41. During the day, the stock rose to $1.415 and sunk to $1.32 before settling in for the price of $1.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTRA posted a 52-week range of $0.91-$7.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $225.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $220.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $297.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6761, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.3965.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1247 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -7.75, operating margin was -71.39 and Pretax Margin of -76.92.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Proterra Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 69.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 27, this organization’s President, Powered & Energy sold 9,535 shares at the rate of 1.51, making the entire transaction reach 14,445 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 317,476. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 27, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,192 for 1.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,925. This particular insider is now the holder of 211,581 in total.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -76.92 while generating a return on equity of -38.47.

Proterra Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in the upcoming year.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Proterra Inc. (PTRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.96.

In the same vein, PTRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

[Proterra Inc., PTRA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.1397.

Raw Stochastic average of Proterra Inc. (PTRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.67% that was lower than 155.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.