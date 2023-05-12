Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

The key reasons why SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) is -59.03% away from 52-week high?

Company News

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) open the trading on May 10, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.45% to $2.70. During the day, the stock rose to $2.85 and sunk to $2.63 before settling in for the price of $2.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SMRT posted a 52-week range of $2.03-$6.59.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $197.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $143.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $524.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.83.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 701 employees. It has generated 239,402 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -137,407. The stock had 3.11 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.76, operating margin was -58.91 and Pretax Margin of -60.61.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. SmartRent Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.20%, in contrast to 45.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 17, this organization’s Director bought 84,000 shares at the rate of 3.65, making the entire transaction reach 306,852 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,905,222. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s 10% Owner sold 95,634 for 5.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 536,449. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,630,624 in total.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.1) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -57.40 while generating a return on equity of -23.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

SmartRent Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SmartRent Inc. (SMRT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.12.

In the same vein, SMRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SmartRent Inc. (SMRT)

[SmartRent Inc., SMRT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.74% that was lower than 70.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

