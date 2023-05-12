The Lion Electric Company (LEV) EPS is poised to hit -0.10 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on May 11, 2023, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) started slowly as it slid -4.42% to $2.16. During the day, the stock rose to $2.24 and sunk to $2.135 before settling in for the price of $2.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEV posted a 52-week range of $1.68-$5.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 133.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $458.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.82.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. The Lion Electric Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.58%, in contrast to 9.80% institutional ownership.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 133.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Lion Electric Company (LEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.28.

In the same vein, LEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Lion Electric Company, LEV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.79 million was lower the volume of 1.0 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of The Lion Electric Company (LEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.02% that was lower than 63.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.