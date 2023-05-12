Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) EPS growth this year is -44.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) open the trading on May 11, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.64% to $1.58. During the day, the stock rose to $1.87 and sunk to $1.51 before settling in for the price of $1.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TGL posted a 52-week range of $1.17-$19.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -44.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4756.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 92 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.60, operating margin was -12.77 and Pretax Margin of -14.72.

Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Treasure Global Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.00%, in contrast to 0.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s Director sold 1,702,899 shares at the rate of 0.61, making the entire transaction reach 1,046,431 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15, Company’s Director bought 202,899 for 4.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 811,596. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,702,899 in total.

Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -14.74.

Treasure Global Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -44.30%.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Treasure Global Inc. (TGL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37.

In the same vein, TGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67.

Technical Analysis of Treasure Global Inc. (TGL)

[Treasure Global Inc., TGL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.2428.

Raw Stochastic average of Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.49% that was lower than 99.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.