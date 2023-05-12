Search
Shaun Noe
Trevena Inc. (TRVN) EPS is poised to hit -0.98 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Company News

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) open the trading on May 11, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.00% to $1.52. During the day, the stock rose to $1.72 and sunk to $1.40 before settling in for the price of $1.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TRVN posted a 52-week range of $0.58-$12.22.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8607, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.8134.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Trevena Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 10.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 28, this organization’s SVP, CFO sold 31,785 shares at the rate of 0.41, making the entire transaction reach 13,032 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 873,056.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$1.75) by $1.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -133.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

Trevena Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in the upcoming year.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Trevena Inc. (TRVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34.

In the same vein, TRVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.83, a figure that is expected to reach -0.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Trevena Inc. (TRVN)

[Trevena Inc., TRVN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.4399.

Raw Stochastic average of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 715.45% that was higher than 282.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $66.36: Right on the Precipice

Shaun Noe -
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) open the trading on May 11, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.94% to $54.60....
Read more

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) EPS is poised to hit -0.31 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2023, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.1966: Right on the Precipice

Shaun Noe -
Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) established initial surge of 6.70% at $1.00, as the Stock market unbolted on May 11, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

