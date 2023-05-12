TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) is predicted to post EPS of 0.24 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price increase of 3.00% at $12.03. During the day, the stock rose to $12.101 and sunk to $11.5931 before settling in for the price of $11.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTMI posted a 52-week range of $11.13-$17.49.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $102.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.43.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 17800 employees. It has generated 140,171 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,314. The stock had 3.14 Receivables turnover and 0.79 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.87, operating margin was +6.98 and Pretax Margin of +7.33.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. TTM Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 98.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s EVP, General Counsel sold 8,600 shares at the rate of 13.51, making the entire transaction reach 116,216 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 92,089. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 08, Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 10,000 for 16.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 163,594. This particular insider is now the holder of 84,736 in total.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.79 while generating a return on equity of 6.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.43, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.54.

In the same vein, TTMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.58 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.59% that was lower than 40.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.