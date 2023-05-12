Search
Shaun Noe
Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.18

Company News

As on May 11, 2023, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.61% to $3.44. During the day, the stock rose to $3.495 and sunk to $3.30 before settling in for the price of $3.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UGP posted a 52-week range of $2.13-$3.39.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.10 billion, simultaneously with a float of $751.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.59.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.80%, in contrast to 3.70% institutional ownership.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.43, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.35.

In the same vein, UGP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., UGP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.23 million was lower the volume of 1.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.57% that was higher than 46.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

