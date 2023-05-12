Under Armour Inc. (UA) volume hits 8.09 million: A New Opening for Investors

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price increase of 0.71% at $7.08. During the day, the stock rose to $7.09 and sunk to $6.84 before settling in for the price of $7.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UA posted a 52-week range of $5.74-$11.41.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $220.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $182.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.21.

It has generated 325,136 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 20,575. The stock had 10.38 Receivables turnover and 1.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.58, operating margin was +9.62 and Pretax Margin of +6.87.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. Under Armour Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.76%, in contrast to 67.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 69,823 shares at the rate of 9.32, making the entire transaction reach 650,689 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 260,291. Preceding that transaction, on May 31, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 9.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 240,085. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,000 in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc. (UA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63.

In the same vein, UA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.48 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. (UA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.62% that was higher than 42.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.