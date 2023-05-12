UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) PE Ratio stood at $22.41: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) started the day on May 10, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.06% at $490.07. During the day, the stock rose to $493.465 and sunk to $487.64 before settling in for the price of $490.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNH posted a 52-week range of $449.70-$558.10.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $933.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $930.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $450.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $486.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $510.57.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 400000 employees. It has generated 810,405 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +8.77 and Pretax Margin of +8.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 89.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 27, this organization’s CEO, UHG sold 6,160 shares at the rate of 487.49, making the entire transaction reach 3,002,949 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 86,564. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 25, Company’s EVP Chief People Officer sold 761 for 494.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 376,543. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,293 in total.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $6.13) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +6.21 while generating a return on equity of 26.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.10% and is forecasted to reach 28.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.41, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.05.

In the same vein, UNH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 21.86, a figure that is expected to reach 6.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 28.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.14 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.32% While, its Average True Range was 8.77.

Raw Stochastic average of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.61% that was lower than 21.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.