Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) latest performance of -1.69% is not what was on cards

As on May 10, 2023, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) started slowly as it slid -1.69% to $27.35. During the day, the stock rose to $28.47 and sunk to $27.1699 before settling in for the price of $27.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URBN posted a 52-week range of $17.81-$29.74.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.95.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 12220 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.90, operating margin was +4.86 and Pretax Margin of +4.61.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.33%, in contrast to 81.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 13, this organization’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 16,116 shares at the rate of 26.25, making the entire transaction reach 423,045 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Co-President & COO sold 42,000 for 27.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,145,760. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,361 in total.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.38) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.33 while generating a return on equity of 9.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.10, and its Beta score is 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.51.

In the same vein, URBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Urban Outfitters Inc., URBN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.25 million was lower the volume of 1.49 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.63% that was lower than 37.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.