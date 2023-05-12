US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.35M

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) established initial surge of 5.01% at $39.62, as the Stock market unbolted on May 11, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $39.71 and sunk to $37.43 before settling in for the price of $37.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, USFD posted a 52-week range of $25.49-$41.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $224.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $217.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.04.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 29000 employees. It has generated 1,174,379 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 9,138. The stock had 19.36 Receivables turnover and 2.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.13, operating margin was +2.06 and Pretax Margin of +1.06.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the US Foods Holding Corp. industry. US Foods Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 97.28% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 30, this organization’s EVP, Nationally Managed Bus. sold 2,735 shares at the rate of 36.54, making the entire transaction reach 99,937 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 94,579. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 30, Company’s official sold 2,278 for 36.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 83,238. This particular insider is now the holder of 185,244 in total.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.53) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.78 while generating a return on equity of 6.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.10, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26.

In the same vein, USFD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [US Foods Holding Corp., USFD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.04 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.84% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.68% that was higher than 26.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.