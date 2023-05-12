Search
Shaun Noe
VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) EPS growth this year is -46.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) flaunted slowness of -2.60% at $3.74, as the Stock market unbolted on May 11, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $3.815 and sunk to $3.69 before settling in for the price of $3.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EGY posted a 52-week range of $3.51-$8.77.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 35.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $107.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $386.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.75.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 185 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.54, operating margin was +50.84 and Pretax Margin of +34.82.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the VAALCO Energy Inc. industry. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 33.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 4.33, making the entire transaction reach 21,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 133,840. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,250 for 5.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,588. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,808 in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.29) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +14.50 while generating a return on equity of 16.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.98, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.09.

In the same vein, EGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [VAALCO Energy Inc., EGY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.51 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.80% that was lower than 53.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

