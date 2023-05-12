VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) return on Assets touches -28.66: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2023, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) set off with pace as it heaved 11.04% to $0.49. During the day, the stock rose to $0.514 and sunk to $0.42 before settling in for the price of $0.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VVPR posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$2.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -7.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -115.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4274, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5965.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 242 employees. It has generated 92,760 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -86,545. The stock had 2.48 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -6.06, operating margin was -65.43 and Pretax Margin of -102.07.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Solar industry. VivoPower International PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.95%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -93.30 while generating a return on equity of -67.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

VivoPower International PLC’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -115.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85.

In the same vein, VVPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.93, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

Going through the that latest performance of [VivoPower International PLC, VVPR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.71 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.0884.

Raw Stochastic average of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 219.81% that was higher than 178.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.