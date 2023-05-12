Weibo Corporation (WB) Moves 3.42% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on May 11, 2023, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.42% to $16.02. During the day, the stock rose to $16.195 and sunk to $15.39 before settling in for the price of $15.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WB posted a 52-week range of $10.02-$25.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -80.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $234.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.86.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5935 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +78.19, operating margin was +26.72 and Pretax Margin of +8.29.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Weibo Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.06%, in contrast to 39.50% institutional ownership.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.52) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +4.66 while generating a return on equity of 2.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -80.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.85% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weibo Corporation (WB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $43.77, and its Beta score is 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.14.

In the same vein, WB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Weibo Corporation (WB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Weibo Corporation, WB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.47 million was lower the volume of 1.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Weibo Corporation (WB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.80% that was lower than 54.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.