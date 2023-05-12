Search
Sana Meer
Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 11.65 million

Analyst Insights

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) flaunted slowness of -10.74% at $0.96, as the Stock market unbolted on May 11, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.0493 and sunk to $0.9334 before settling in for the price of $1.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WKHS posted a 52-week range of $0.87-$4.73.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -14.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 76.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $162.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $160.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2474, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2265.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Workhorse Group Inc. industry. Workhorse Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 34.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s VP, Business Development bought 24,000 shares at the rate of 1.88, making the entire transaction reach 45,120 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 67,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s VP, Business Development bought 1,000 for 1.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,000 in total.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 76.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 32.03.

In the same vein, WKHS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Workhorse Group Inc., WKHS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.0932.

Raw Stochastic average of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 120.11% that was higher than 84.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

