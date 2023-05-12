Search
W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) recent quarterly performance of -27.96% is not showing the real picture

Company News

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.40% at $4.07. During the day, the stock rose to $4.17 and sunk to $4.045 before settling in for the price of $4.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WTI posted a 52-week range of $3.57-$9.16.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 646.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $143.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $573.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.96.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 365 employees. It has generated 2,523,279 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 633,285. The stock had 12.72 Receivables turnover and 0.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.31, operating margin was +49.30 and Pretax Margin of +30.92.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. W&T Offshore Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.60%, in contrast to 53.90% institutional ownership.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +25.10.

W&T Offshore Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 646.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in the upcoming year.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.56, and its Beta score is 1.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.69.

In the same vein, WTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.51 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.40% that was lower than 59.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

