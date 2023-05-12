Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (ZT) last month volatility was 0.29%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on May 11, 2023, Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ZT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.05% to $10.22. During the day, the stock rose to $10.215 and sunk to $10.20 before settling in for the price of $10.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZT posted a 52-week range of $9.68-$10.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 379.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $440.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.88.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (ZT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.80%, in contrast to 72.00% institutional ownership.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (ZT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 8.65.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 379.10%.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ZT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (ZT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 163.14.

In the same vein, ZT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.64.

Technical Analysis of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (ZT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp., ZT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.26 million was better the volume of 69970.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 100.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (ZT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.09% that was lower than 2.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.