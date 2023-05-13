Search
Steve Mayer
Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) is 2.69% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on May 11, 2023, Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) started slowly as it slid -2.11% to $8.35. During the day, the stock rose to $8.57 and sunk to $8.33 before settling in for the price of $8.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGRO posted a 52-week range of $6.95-$11.50.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 55.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $107.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $863.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.28.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9776 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.11, operating margin was -5.21 and Pretax Margin of +10.76.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 10.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 55.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.56, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.52.

In the same vein, AGRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.98, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Adecoagro S.A., AGRO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.73 million was better the volume of 0.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.74% that was lower than 36.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.



 

