Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is predicted to post EPS of 2.92 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) open the trading on May 11, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.14% to $251.40. During the day, the stock rose to $251.62 and sunk to $249.43 before settling in for the price of $251.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDX posted a 52-week range of $215.90-$269.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $283.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $282.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $248.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $245.19.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Becton Dickinson and Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 90.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 03, this organization’s EVP & President Interventional sold 1,421 shares at the rate of 248.60, making the entire transaction reach 353,261 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,119. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15, Company’s Chairman, CEO and President sold 9,500 for 265.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,518,735. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,878 in total.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.74) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Becton Dickinson and Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.70% and is forecasted to reach 13.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.85% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $48.57, and its Beta score is 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.79.

In the same vein, BDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.18, a figure that is expected to reach 2.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)

[Becton Dickinson and Company, BDX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.51% While, its Average True Range was 3.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.97% that was higher than 17.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.