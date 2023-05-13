Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) average volume reaches $45.57K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Analyst Insights

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) started the day on May 11, 2023, with a price increase of 3.70% at $4.20. During the day, the stock rose to $4.24 and sunk to $4.05 before settling in for the price of $4.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLNO posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$4.50.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.11.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 38.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 22,681 shares at the rate of 2.41, making the entire transaction reach 54,675 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 466,666. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 8,394 for 2.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,345. This particular insider is now the holder of 489,347 in total.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.72) by -$0.16. This company achieved a return on equity of -171.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33.

In the same vein, SLNO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.42 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.14% that was lower than 153.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

