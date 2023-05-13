Search
Shaun Noe
The key reasons why Akanda Corp. (AKAN) is -94.13% away from 52-week high?

Company News

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) open the trading on May 11, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.12% to $0.91. During the day, the stock rose to $1.04 and sunk to $0.7802 before settling in for the price of $0.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKAN posted a 52-week range of $0.81-$15.50.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1557, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.2984.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -391.77, operating margin was -816.61 and Pretax Margin of -314.37.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Akanda Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 65.94%, in contrast to 1.57% institutional ownership.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -314.37 while generating a return on equity of -66.69.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Akanda Corp. (AKAN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25.

In the same vein, AKAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.31.

Technical Analysis of Akanda Corp. (AKAN)

[Akanda Corp., AKAN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.2552.

Raw Stochastic average of Akanda Corp. (AKAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 154.24% that was lower than 183.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

