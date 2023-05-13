Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) EPS is poised to hit 2.17 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Analyst Insights

As on May 11, 2023, Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.59% to $64.96. During the day, the stock rose to $65.15 and sunk to $63.95 before settling in for the price of $64.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOL posted a 52-week range of $39.53-$65.52.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 12.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 64.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.75.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5200 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,976,069 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.20, operating margin was +14.68 and Pretax Margin of +16.58.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry. Toll Brothers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 85.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 13, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 59.94, making the entire transaction reach 299,682 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 131,098. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 12, Company’s Director sold 2,980 for 60.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 179,202. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,284 in total.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $1.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.41) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +12.52 while generating a return on equity of 22.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 64.60% and is forecasted to reach 7.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.63, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.49.

In the same vein, TOL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.54, a figure that is expected to reach 2.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Toll Brothers Inc., TOL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.62 million was better the volume of 1.42 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.76% that was lower than 23.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

