-0.71% percent quarterly performance for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is not indicative of the underlying story

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $12.59, up 0.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.72 and dropped to $12.5125 before settling in for the closing price of $12.56. Over the past 52 weeks, PAA has traded in a range of $9.10-$13.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 16.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 116.00%. With a float of $451.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $698.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.78, operating margin of +2.21, and the pretax margin is +2.48.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 42.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 1,961,220. In this transaction Director of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $9.81, taking the stock ownership to the 200,000 shares.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.36) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +1.81 while generating a return on equity of 10.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to -10.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s (PAA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

Looking closely at Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA), its last 5-days average volume was 3.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s (PAA) raw stochastic average was set at 63.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.12. However, in the short run, Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.74. Second resistance stands at $12.83. The third major resistance level sits at $12.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.32.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.77 billion has total of 698,390K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 57,342 M in contrast with the sum of 1,037 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,341 M and last quarter income was 422,000 K.