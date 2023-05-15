1.65% volatility in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 12, 2023, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) opened at $95.97, higher 0.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.56 and dropped to $95.67 before settling in for the closing price of $95.54. Price fluctuations for RTX have ranged from $80.27 to $104.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 2.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.90% at the time writing. With a float of $1.46 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.46 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 182000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.38, operating margin of +7.89, and the pretax margin is +8.99.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Raytheon Technologies Corporation is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 356,952. In this transaction Corporate VP and Controller of this company sold 3,622 shares at a rate of $98.55, taking the stock ownership to the 4,061 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 4,260 for $99.16, making the entire transaction worth $422,405. This insider now owns 453,685 shares in total.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.13) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +7.78 while generating a return on equity of 7.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.34% during the next five years compared to -11.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 486.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.74, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) saw its 5-day average volume 3.32 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.69.

During the past 100 days, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s (RTX) raw stochastic average was set at 17.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $96.48 in the near term. At $96.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $97.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.70.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Key Stats

There are currently 1,461,142K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 139.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 67,074 M according to its annual income of 5,197 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 17,214 M and its income totaled 1,426 M.