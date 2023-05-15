-16.30% percent quarterly performance for Morgan Stanley (MS) is not indicative of the underlying story

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $83.00, down -0.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.27 and dropped to $81.67 before settling in for the closing price of $82.63. Over the past 52 weeks, MS has traded in a range of $72.05-$100.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 8.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -23.40%. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.65 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 82000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 395,021. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,535 shares at a rate of $87.11, taking the stock ownership to the 98,110 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Co-President/Head of WM sold 46,226 for $98.45, making the entire transaction worth $4,550,950. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.7 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.62) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +16.71 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.87% during the next five years compared to 10.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Morgan Stanley’s (MS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.59 million, its volume of 5.4 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.15.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 4.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $83.22 in the near term. At $84.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $84.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.02.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 138.00 billion has total of 1,670,114K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 53,668 M in contrast with the sum of 11,029 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,517 M and last quarter income was 2,980 M.