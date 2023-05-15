-19.08% percent quarterly performance for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is not indicative of the underlying story

May 12, 2023, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) trading session started at the price of $5.01, that was -3.15% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.03 and dropped to $4.91 before settling in for the closing price of $5.08. A 52-week range for ARR has been $4.38 – $7.98.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -6.10%. With a float of $130.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.59 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 194,313. In this transaction Co-CEO and President of this company sold 33,378 shares at a rate of $5.82, taking the stock ownership to the 193,476 shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.27) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -20.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to -20.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., ARR], we can find that recorded value of 4.48 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 10.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.07. The third major resistance level sits at $5.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.76.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

There are 195,513K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 993.20 million. As of now, sales total 228,430 K while income totals -229,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 118,240 K while its last quarter net income were -31,360 K.