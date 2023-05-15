19.15% volatility in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) last month: This is a red flag warning

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.42, plunging -8.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.44 and dropped to $0.3321 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Within the past 52 weeks, AKA’s price has moved between $0.30 and $4.28.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 99.30%. With a float of $83.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.04 million.

In an organization with 1000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.20, operating margin of +0.29, and the pretax margin is -29.52.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 50,387. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 79,979 shares at a rate of $0.63, taking the stock ownership to the 383,226 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Director bought 56,250 for $0.65, making the entire transaction worth $36,562. This insider now owns 122,635 shares in total.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -28.88 while generating a return on equity of -50.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) Trading Performance Indicators

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.44 million. That was better than the volume of 0.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s (AKA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5755, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4158. However, in the short run, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4260. Second resistance stands at $0.4870. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5339. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3181, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2712. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2102.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 51.41 million based on 129,113K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 611,740 K and income totals -176,700 K. The company made 149,130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -173,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.