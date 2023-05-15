$2.37M in average volume shows that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is heading in the right direction

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $0.9222, down -3.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9222 and dropped to $0.864 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Over the past 52 weeks, PGY has traded in a range of $0.57-$34.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -133.40%. With a float of $226.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 809 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.19, operating margin of -45.96, and the pretax margin is -40.32.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is 26.02%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -44.11 while generating a return on equity of -70.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -133.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) saw its 5-day average volume 2.03 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) raw stochastic average was set at 29.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9591, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.9734. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9088 in the near term. At $0.9446, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9670. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8506, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8282. The third support level lies at $0.7924 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 637.00 million has total of 705,343K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 748,930 K in contrast with the sum of -302,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 192,890 K and last quarter income was -34,000 K.