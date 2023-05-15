$3.12M in average volume shows that Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) stock priced at $5.24, up 3.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.52 and dropped to $5.04 before settling in for the closing price of $4.99. GFAI’s price has ranged from $3.81 to $36.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -19.80%. With a float of $1.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 million.

The firm has a total of 1755 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.58, operating margin of -36.20, and the pretax margin is -53.76.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 26.98%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -53.85 while generating a return on equity of -144.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.97

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Guardforce AI Co. Limited, GFAI], we can find that recorded value of 3.53 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.24.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 4.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 400.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 334.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.73. The third major resistance level sits at $5.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.49.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.69 million, the company has a total of 1,937K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 34,480 K while annual income is -18,560 K.