3.48% volatility in Halliburton Company (HAL) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 12, 2023, Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) opened at $28.82, higher 0.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.184 and dropped to $28.42 before settling in for the closing price of $28.49. Price fluctuations for HAL have ranged from $23.30 to $43.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -0.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.00% at the time writing. With a float of $901.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $904.00 million.

In an organization with 46000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.32, operating margin of +14.80, and the pretax margin is +10.40.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Halliburton Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 303,520. In this transaction Director, President & CEO of this company sold 10,057 shares at a rate of $30.18, taking the stock ownership to the 819,173 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08, when Company’s Director, President & CEO sold 271,283 for $30.25, making the entire transaction worth $8,206,311. This insider now owns 829,230 shares in total.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.67) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.74 while generating a return on equity of 21.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.10% during the next five years compared to 35.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Halliburton Company (HAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.94 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Halliburton Company’s (HAL) raw stochastic average was set at 3.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.84. However, in the short run, Halliburton Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.06. Second resistance stands at $29.50. The third major resistance level sits at $29.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.53.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Key Stats

There are currently 902,195K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,297 M according to its annual income of 1,572 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,677 M and its income totaled 651,000 K.