Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

$3.54M in average volume shows that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is heading in the right direction

On May 12, 2023, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) opened at $12.345, lower -0.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.65 and dropped to $12.065 before settling in for the closing price of $12.26. Price fluctuations for PAGS have ranged from $7.51 to $19.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 43.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 30.20% at the time writing. With a float of $194.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $325.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8778 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.38, operating margin of +33.47, and the pretax margin is +11.61.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 52.40%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.93 while generating a return on equity of 14.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.10% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.46 million, its volume of 6.17 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s (PAGS) raw stochastic average was set at 91.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.56 in the near term. At $12.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.39.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Key Stats

There are currently 329,608K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,970 M according to its annual income of 291,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 749,870 K and its income totaled 77,380 K.

