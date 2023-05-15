-39.31% percent quarterly performance for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) is not indicative of the underlying story

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $3.33, up 5.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.58 and dropped to $3.315 before settling in for the closing price of $3.33. Over the past 52 weeks, LL has traded in a range of $2.75-$12.52.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -129.60%. With a float of $28.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.72 million.

The firm has a total of 2300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.12, operating margin of -0.18, and the pretax margin is -1.22.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Home Improvement Retail Industry. The insider ownership of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 65,391. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,635 shares at a rate of $9.86, taking the stock ownership to the 31,625 shares.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -1.09 while generating a return on equity of -4.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s (LL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LL Flooring Holdings Inc., LL], we can find that recorded value of 0.85 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s (LL) raw stochastic average was set at 18.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.74. The third major resistance level sits at $3.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.10.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 101.90 million has total of 30,496K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,111 M in contrast with the sum of -12,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 263,870 K and last quarter income was -15,080 K.