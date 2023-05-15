A look at 8×8 Inc.’s (EGHT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

May 12, 2023, 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) trading session started at the price of $3.14, that was -3.42% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.32 and dropped to $3.0057 before settling in for the closing price of $3.22. A 52-week range for EGHT has been $2.50 – $8.33.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1.20%. With a float of $108.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.20 million.

The firm has a total of 2216 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.71, operating margin of -22.64, and the pretax margin is -27.54.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward 8×8 Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of 8×8 Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 105.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 3,090. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $3.09, taking the stock ownership to the 115,502 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s Interim Chief Executive Off. sold 2,000 for $3.73, making the entire transaction worth $7,463. This insider now owns 748,308 shares in total.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -27.48 while generating a return on equity of -102.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [8×8 Inc., EGHT], we can find that recorded value of 2.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, 8×8 Inc.’s (EGHT) raw stochastic average was set at 15.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.46. The third major resistance level sits at $3.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.66.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Key Stats

There are 113,048K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 363.99 million. As of now, sales total 638,130 K while income totals -175,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 184,400 K while its last quarter net income were -26,030 K.